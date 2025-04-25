Despite being talked about as a potential top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent the entire first round Thursday night waiting and waiting, which Colin Cowherd suggests could serve to humble the highly touted prospect.

While there were rumors either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants would take Sanders with the second or third overall pick, it was almost guaranteed by most draft experts that Sanders would be selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 or at least, No. 21 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for the Sanders family, none of that happened, and the first round came and went without Shedeur's name being called.

Cowherd, who had been all-in on the Sanders hype before the draft, said on ‘The Herd' this morning that it may be a good thing that Sanders slid so far.

“It’s never a bad message to tell your kids, be humble,” Cowherd said. “Humility works in the summer. It works in the fall. Humility works in the spring. Humility works in the winter. Don’t gas your kids up too much. It didn’t really bother me when they retired Shedeur Sanders' number, but he is a .500 quarterback who couldn’t get drafted in the first round. It’s a little much.

“Everything is something, nothing is everything. Shedeur Sanders didn’t get drafted. There was multiple reports, ‘a little cocky,' whatevs. But I’m watching his draft room, and the word ‘legendary’ is all over the draft room. I'm like, could we just pull the temperature down a little?”

There have been rumors that Sanders' pre-draft interviews with teams went poorly, although some college football and draft analysts pushed back against the notion, claiming that anonymous sources were trying to drive Sanders' draft stock down.

Regardless, Sanders has been a polarizing prospect, who some, like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., believe is the best quarterback prospect in the draft. But others have criticized his tendency to hold on to the ball, take sacks, and the fact that he has never played high-level football without his father, Deion Sanders, serving as his coach.

Shedeur Sanders will almost certainly be selected at some point during tonight's portion of the draft, which covers Rounds 2 and 3. The Browns, who had the second overall pick before trading back and selecting a defensive lineman, have the first pick of the second round and a need at quarterback. They also have the fourth pick of the second round. Other teams to watch out for are the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37), New Orleans Saints (No. 40) and New York Jets (No. 42).