Despite the NFL Scouting Combine providing teams a chance to evaluate players in the upcoming draft, there’s still no clear-cut consensus on the first overall selection in 2025. While some teams have shown interest in moving up to the top pick to land a quarterback, it’s unclear which signal caller they covet.

The Tennessee Titans own the first overall selection in the 2025 draft and rumors have persisted that the team would pass on a quarterback at number one or trade out of the top spot altogether.

According to NFL insider Ben Solak, a move back would be best for Tennessee as this is not the ideal draft class to own a top-five pick.

“The Titans should be trying to trade out of this pick no matter what. I came into this class being told it’s not a good class, it’s not a good class. It’s a bad class if you’re picking Top 6, because there’s no star tackle,” Solak said via NFL on ESPN. Co-host Kevin Clark chimed in to remind Solak that the class is strong overall. “It’s like 2013, where it’s like Eric Fisher 1st overall. Lane Johnson is there, Travis Kelce is there, Honey Badger is there, like we’ve got some gold jackets here okay,” Clack explained.

Solak conceded the point but remained convinced the high first-round picks pale in comparison to previous years. “There’s going to be some good gems who come out of this draft stealing from underneath people’s noses because it’s got great talent, it just sucks to have a Top 5 pick,” he said.

Is Cam Ward a can't-miss NFL starter?

Many analysts have pegged Cam Ward as the top QB in the draft, placing him above Shedeur Sanders. And if a team reaches an agreement with Tennessee for the Titans' pick, they will almost certainly be selecting one of the two consensus first-round quarterbacks, with Sanders considered more NFL ready.

While neither Ward or Sanders opted to throw at the Combine, the Titans will take a closer look at both passers. At one point, Tennessee was expected to select Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the first pick. However, Carter’s injury has called his draft status into question.

If an NFL team like the Giants or Jets are willing to throw multiple first-rounders at the Titans to move up to the top spot and take Tennessee off the hook for having to make this very difficult decision, the team would likely jump at the opportunity.