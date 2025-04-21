The Kansas City Chiefs justifiably command most of the national headlines after winning three titles in six years, but the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that trounced KC in Super Bowl 59, are a model organization in their own right. They have printed the blueprint for how to build a champion through the trenches, and the NFL Draft is often where general manager Howie Roseman designs most of it.

What does the acclaimed executive have in mind this year? That is hard to say given the team's current circumstances. Philly has a plethora of picks, with eight coming in 2025. The front office will attempt to scoop out a couple more hidden gems from the present prospect pool, but it cannot dedicate all of its assets to rookie players.

The Eagles do not have the roster room to accommodate a mass influx, paving the way for one of Roseman's signature draft-day deals.

“Speaking of trades, no team is in a better position to make them this week than the Eagles,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter notes. “They own 20 selections over the next two drafts — more than the actual number of players who can make their team.

“Therefore, they have added bargaining power should they try to trade for available veterans — a certain possibility during the draft — or if they decide in a less-likely scenario that they want to move up.”

How will Eagles shake up the NFL Draft this time?

Schefter highlights Philadelphia's past proclivity for moving up the board, but he believes putting together a package for an impactful veteran, maybe a pass-rusher or safety to replace the departing Josh Sweat and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, respectively, makes much more sense for the franchise at this time. Staying content in the fast-moving NFL is not a viable strategy for those seeking sustained supremacy.

When considering all the facts, the Eagles seem bound to cook something up between April 24-26. Assuming they stay put at No. 32 like Schefter and many others anticipate, the reigning champs should have an opportunity to quickly add a valuable piece. A potentially game-changing safety like Georgia's Malaki Starks– this team loves the Bulldogs— or South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is an option that analysts are projecting.

Predicting what Howie Roseman and company are going to do can be dizzying, but fans should expect to see smoke emanating from the Eagles' war room.