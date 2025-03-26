Sean Payton hasn’t been able to establish the run since taking over as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2023. Now the team is searching for a new running back after losing leading rusher Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

The Broncos failed to add a replacement for Williams at the start of free agency, and one former GM believes the team is waiting for the draft to land its RB1.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum sees Denver taking North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton with the 20th pick in the upcoming draft, according to Broncos reporter Andrew Mason on X.

“I just think Hampton’s speed, size, and his ability to catch, I think Sean’s going to have a tough time passing that guy up. I think he’s going to see Alvin Kamara,” Tannenbaum said.

Broncos could bolster offense with running back Omarion Hampton

Hampton started turning heads after a standout performance at the NFL Combine. His measurables and college resume have some insiders believing Hampton will be a first-round pick.

Hampton put together back-to-back stelar seasons at North Carolina. Last year, he ran for 1,660 yards and scored 15 touchdowns while adding 38 receptions for 373 yards and two scores. The 6-foot, 220-pound back ran a 4.46 40 at the combine, cementing his status as one of the top backs in the draft.

That’s no easy feat considering the depth and quality of the 2025 running back class. Tannenbaum believes “You’re going to see over 20 running backs drafted,” per Mason.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty should be the first RB selected. However, it’s unclear where he’ll go in the first round. Still, he’s almost certain to be off the board before the Broncos are on the clock with the 20th pick. But Hampton is expected to be available. And Payton could add a potent offensive weapon capable of taking some pressure off second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

If Payton believes he’s found his new Alvin Kamara, it would be awfully hard to pass on Hampton. Payton, of course, coached Kamara for five years with the New Orleans Saints. Kamara made the Pro Bowl each season that Payton was his head coach – and he hasn’t been selected since Payton left New Orleans in 2021.