Travis Hunter surprised folks when he changed course at Colorado football's pro day on Friday and decided to run routes and participate in several drills after previously saying he would not be participating. And according to a recent report, the drills Hunter partook in may have indicated which position he would like to play if he's forced to choose between wide receiver and cornerback once he makes it to the NFL.

Part of the allure of drafting Hunter, who is expected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is that he starred with Colorado as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter has made it clear ahead of the draft that he wants to play both positions in the NFL, which would make him a one-of-a-kind player. However, Hunter only did wide receivers drills on Friday, indicating that may be his preferred position if he has to choose between the two.

“Several coaches I've talked to who were in attendance in Colorado (Friday) noticed he didn't do one backpedal,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said on “SportsCenter.” “He was doing receiver work, he did not do cornerback work, all the defensive coaches noticed. He was making a statement on what he probably prefers at this point.”

What position will Travis Hunter play in the NFL?

Hunter's desire to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL on a full-time basis is admirable, but it simply may not be reasonable to expect his body to hold up over the course of a 17-game season while playing over 100 snaps per game. As a result, the expectation is that Hunter will likely be utilized primarily on one side of the ball, while playing a handful of snaps on the other side throughout the course of the game.

While Hunter has upside at both positions, it seems more teams are inclined to utilize him as a full-time wide receiver, while potentially throwing him on the field at cornerback in obvious passing situations. Of course, it will largely depend on where Hunter lands, and as the draft draws near, Hunter's stock continues to rise, as it seems unlikely he will fall past the No. 4 overall pick.