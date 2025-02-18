The Tennessee Titans are currently in possession of the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this isn't the best year to have that pick. There isn't a player that stands out and is sure to be selected first, and this isn't a very good quarterback class either. The Titans definitely need a QB, but going after one of these rookies would be a pretty big gamble. There is a chance that they trade the pick because of this predicament, but they could also keep it and not draft a QB.

Tennessee definitely needs to figure out the QB situation this offseason, and there is a chance that they do it without selecting a QB in the draft. They could trade the first overall pick to help land a QB, but if they keep it, there are some great options at other positions.

“Head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season after various bouts with questionable decision-making, and he could very well look at a veteran signal-caller to take up the mantle,” an article from PFF says. “While the Titans could make a play for Kirk Cousins, Tennessee could also forego the trade route and grab the top-ranked passer of this free-agent cycle. Securing a quarterback in March would award the Titans with flexibility come draft day, allowing them to select a premier blue-chip prospect in the form of either Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter. It would also leave the door open for them to trade back in the round and acquire more draft assets.”

QBs always get a bump up on draft day because of the importance and need of the position, but drafting a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter seems a lot more safe than taking a chance on one of these QBs. Being able to figure out the QB situation without trading the first pick would be huge for the Titans as they desperately need some momentum heading into next season.

The NFL Draft is just a couple months away, and the Titans have a lot to figure out before it rolls around. The good news is, having control of that first round pick right now gives the team a lot of different options in terms of what direction they want to go here. If they end up giving it away, they should be able to get something pretty good in return.