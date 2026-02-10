It doesn't sound like WWE Superstar Seth Rollins knew many of Bad Bunny's songs before his Super Bowl Halftime Show, but that didn't stop him from enjoying it.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Rollins acknowledged that he didn't know many of Bad Bunny's songs beforehand. However, he was “nearly in tears” by the time it was over.

.@WWERollins shows love to Bad Bunny for an amazing halftime show 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LGStLseNkX — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 10, 2026

“I wanted to give a shoutout to Bad Bunny because it was just awesome, my colleague, Benito, [a] fellow WWE Superstar,” Rollins raved. “There was a lot of talk going into the Halftime Show… but at the end of the day, it was about unity. His message was about bringing people together — love is stronger than hate. I just thought that was so beautiful and so powerful, and it didn't matter where you come from, what your background was, what your ethnicity [is], your religious background, anything.

“It was just about love. It was like, Come as you are; be a part of this. I thought that was beautiful. That's what the Super Bowl is; that's what football is — you bring everybody together, you watch this game, you talk about it—we're talking about it—and there's just so much joy that comes from football and that comes from being together as a community as one with different cultures. It was such a beautiful Halftime Show,” he continued.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show was about unity

As Rollins noted, Bad Bunny's Halftime Show was all about unity. He showcased Puerto Rican culture while singing with other stars like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

The show was a beautiful display. Bad Bunny's performance was tight, and he concluded it by spiking a football that read, “Together, we are America.” He said, “God Bless America” before naming various countries and then spiking the ball.