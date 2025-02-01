The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next Sunday. The Eagles will be looking to pull off the upset and avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs from two seasons ago.

The Eagles are the fan-favorite in the big game this season as the Chiefs have not one themselves many popularity contests because of their recent success. Among those rooting for the Eagles is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 this game.” — Ja’Marr Chase, when asked about the Super Bowl,” Caleb Noe reported via Twitter/X.

Barkley has been on a tear this season, finishing the regular season with 2,005 yards rushing off 345 carries, leading the NFL in both categories, for 13 touchdowns, placing him at No. 8 in the league in that category.

Barkley's dominance has continued into the playoffs as he has picked up 118 yards or more in each game, going for 205 yards in two touchdowns in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

The Eagles and Chiefs go head-to-head in New Orleans next Sunday. Kick-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

How losing shaped Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley had his fair share of losses throughout his time with the New York Giants. He hoped that joining the Eagles would give him an opportunity to win more. His first season with the team has taken him to the Super Bowl.

The time spent on the losing side benefited Barkley in the long run, however.

“You gotta envision it, you gotta believe it,” Barkley said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And sometimes, it's funny how things work. Like, you work your butt off, your tail off all offseason, and that only gives you a chance. And did I do anything significantly different in this offseason than I did in others? Not really, to be completely honest. If anything, I probably took a little more time for my body to let my ankle heal and let my knee recover a little bit more from the year prior.

“But it only gives yourself a chance. But every year, no matter what, you have to come up with that mindset because we all have a chance to go out there and accomplish what we want to accomplish. So I believed in it, I envisioned it, I had those conversations with myself. Some guys write it down on notes and put it on their mirrors and stuff like that. I'm more to myself, whether it's, you know, I'm in a sauna or in that cold tub or on the drives in the morning.”

Barkley is looking to take advantage of the opportunity.