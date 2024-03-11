The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line is undergoing a massive makeover. Fletcher Cox retired, both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick are being shopped, and Brandon Graham is returning for his fifteenth season with the Eagles. And now, in a groundbreaking signing, the Eagles are making former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff the highest-paid non-quarterback undrafted free agent in NFL history.

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024 Expand Tweet

Bryce Huff, who has spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career with the New York Jets, had a career-year last season, notching a career best 10 sacks. Had Aaron Rodgers not torn his achilles in the Jets opening week game against the Buffalo Bills, it's possible that Huff would be among the biggest breakout stars in the league. Even without that bright spotlight, Huff did enough to have Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles ready to back up the Brinks truck as soon as free agency began.

A year after finishing with 70 sacks, the 3rd highest mark in NFL history, the Eagles came back down to earth in 2023, getting to opposing quarterbacks only 43 times. The addition of a young pass rush specialist should theoretically help the Eagles get back to where they were just two seasons ago.

The Eagles know firsthand how disruptive Bryce Huff can be. In a surprising mid-October 20-14 loss to the Jets, the Eagles gave up 1.5 sacks to Huff, who was in the middle of what would turn out to be a four-week stretch in which he secured at least one sack in each game. Huff would go on to set a career high with 2 sacks in the Jets regular season finale versus the New England Patriots.