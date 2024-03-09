It may officially be the NFL's offseason, but we all know that the National Football League is a 24/7, 365 days a year operation. And while players may be enjoying their time off from the rigors of a brutally long regular season schedule, the folks in the front office are busy at work to try to improve their teams before the next season officially begins. Nobody represents the 12-month-a-year nature of the current NFL better than the Philadelphia Eagles super savvy, ultra-aggressive general manager and executive vice president Howie Roseman.
Following the catastrophic collapse of the Eagles in the second half of the 2023 season, the expectation was that Philadelphia would revamp both their staff and their roster. So far, two new coordinators have been hired — veteran coordinator Vic Fangio will be coaching the defense, while Kellen Moore will be taking over as the Eagles offensive coordinator — and moves across the roster are expected.
The #Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
Sweat has 35 career sacks and is still only 26 years old. Philly is starting over with a new defensive staff and Sweat could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/81I3k7RSeQ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2024
Josh Sweat is not the only defensive starter that the Eagles are taking calls on.
“The Eagles have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick for the last few weeks,” per NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency.”
Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat combined for 17.5 sacks for the Eagles last year. They were #1 and #2 on the team respectively in sacks each of the last two seasons, but under Fangio's guidance, both appear to be expendable.
Bryce Huff, an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in all seventeen games for the New York Jets last season, notching a career high 10 sacks in his fourth year in the league. Huff played only 42% of the Jets defensive snaps in 2023, but finished the season with the 10th-best pass rushing grade among all edge defenders last year, according to Pro Football Focus. The 25-year-old Huff is expected to be in search of a deal that will pay him somewhere in the ballpark of $18 to $20 million per year.