After winning Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles entered celebration mode. And Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has been front and center, representing his team at Disney World less than 24 hours after slamming the door on a Kansas City Chiefs three-peat.

On Tuesday, Hurts joined Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ offensive line for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he was encouraged to shotgun a beer with his teammates. Hurts opted not to partake, per the Score’s Brenden Deeg on X, formerly Twitter.

Fallon counted to three and all five linemen, along with Barkley and Fallon, shotgunned a beer while Hurts sprayed his suds on Landon Dickerson instead of chugging.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps Hurts is just partied out after the big win. Philly fans did go hard, destroying their beloved city in an upwelling of civic pride following the dominant 40-22 victory. And a never ending parade of intoxicated celebrity Eagles fans have been celebrating the event from Miles Teller to Rob McElhenney to Anne Hathaway. Oh, and Bradley Cooper too. He’s quiet about it but I think he might be a Philly guy.

Jalen Hurts might be partied out after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory

Barkely, who broke the NFL record for rushing yards in a season including the playoffs, got a head start on the drinking games when he shotgunned a beer in the locker room following the Eagles win. Maybe it’s just not Hurts’ style. We’re not going to pressure him into drinking, are we Jimmy Fallon?

While the Eagles defense was the story of the Super Bowl, wrecking the game for the Chiefs and making Patrick Mahomes look mortal, Hurts impressed as well. He went 17/22 for 221 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception. The fifth-year veteran also produced a game high 72 rushing yards and another score.

Hurts’ 72 yards on the ground are the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. He broke his own record of 70 rushing yards from Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35. Hurts threw for over 300 yards and scored four touchdowns in a losing effort. But now the Eagles have avenged their defeat from two years ago. And the party is on. Just not for Hurts right now. He needs a little break.