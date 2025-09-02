Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been a very busy man heading into the 2025 NFL regular season.

He's on the cover of the new Madden game. He was named to the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, even if he ultimately declined it. And he's been interviewed about a hundred times, discussing everything from his 2025 rushing goals to the Eagles' title defense strategy and everything in between.

And now, mere hours before the start of the regular season, Barkley can add another signature feather to his cap, ironically featuring another iconic bird mascot, no less: A signature “Saquon” sandwich from Wawa.

Now, outside of the incredible honor of being given a namesake sandwich at Wawa, featuring a custom wrapping with the Eagles logo and other football motifs on it, Barkley's signature sandwich is actually pretty plain, with oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and onions on a white roll, hoagie with just spicy mustard to combat any dryness. For a gas station commissary known for its messy meatball subs and signature Thanksgiving sandwich, The Gobbler, this seems like a hoagie made for a professional athlete, minus anything interesting like avocado or a new, signature sauce to help shake things up for fans of the regional sandwich slinger.

Could Barkley have gotten a little more creative in his signature contribution to Wawa's legendary menu? Sure, but it is only available for a limited time, so maybe that wasn't in the card. Still, considering how popular Barkley is in the City of Brotherly Love and beyond, fans are still going to eat it up regardless, and maybe even bring a few “Saquons” to the Linc on Thursday night for some late-summer tailgating before a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.