When the Philadelphia Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green and a pick swap, it left the Birds with a major need at one of their safety spots.

Now sure, on paper, the team has a third-round pick in Sydney Brown, who looked encouraging as a rookie before going down with an ACL tear, and they could very well leave the 2025 NFL Draft with a top-tier talent like Malaki Starks, who makes any concerns moot. But how does Vic Fangio feel about that solution? Is he cool with the Eagles' depth, or will they need to further fortify the position with a veteran player?

Well, if the Eagles do decide they want to take things in that direction, they have a perfect player already lining up to earn a shot at the role, with Justin Simmons using some time on Up & Adams to effectively pitch himself for a spot on the team opposite Reed Blankenship.

“There was a lot of new [in Atlanta]. There was a new system; there was a new way to do it. Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you're getting out of me, and I know exactly what I'm getting out of them because I've been in the system,” Simmons said via NFL.com.

“I still have a ways to go to mastering it, but there are some things and nuances that I know Vic likes, that I know that (defensive backs coach) Christian Parker likes, and I think I could really help in that area. Obviously, them moving on from C.J. and what he's poured into that city, there is big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going with (Reed) Blankenship and the rest of the supporting cast there. So I don't know, it's interesting. I'm excited to see what happens.”

Would Simmons make the Eagles better? Yes, he went to two Pro Bowls under Fangio, and after a middle-of-the-road season in Atlanta, he likely won't cost an arm and a leg to sign for the forthcoming season. While the Eagles don't have the best track record with one-year, veteran stop-gap safeties, who knows, maybe Simmons' familiarity with Fangio's system could supercharge Philadelphia's defense as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl championship.