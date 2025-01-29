After being accused by fans, reporters, and Brandon Graham of falling out of friendship with Jalen Hurts earlier in the season, you would think AJ Brown and his quarterback were still the best of buddies by the way they performed in the NFC Championship for the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring a season-high 55 points on the way to a commanding win over Washington.

Discussing how his quarterback played in the NFC Championship game to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan, Brown celebrated QB1 for his great play, even if it was ultimately a team effort.

“He played extremely well, made plays all day, running, passing, you know? To be honest, it was a group effort, you know?” Brown noted. “He played amazing himself but it was a group, effort, man. The defense put us in great field position at times, we scored; it was a group effort.”

Brown also had some praise for Saquon Barkley, noting that he was very proud of his block on the opening run of the game, even if it didn't allow him to see the 60-yard touchdown that proceeded it.

“I'm so proud, like, I literally told him I didn't even know he did all of that on the first play. I ended up taking out like three people on the first play of the game,” Brown said. “And I was, like, literally laying on my back because I hit my head and I was trying to make sure I was okay and I just heard the crowd cheering. You know, he definitly set the tone and I think that play came out and told those guys, ‘It's going to be a long day.'”

Was Brown happy because he finished the game with 96 yards and a touchdown? Oh yeah, in a big way, but if he's getting that jazzed up on a run block, then who knows? Maybe Philadelphia does have the ultimate team-first mindset needed to win the big one in 2025.

Jalen Hurts credits AJ Brown for impressive fourth-down reception

Discussing what he saw from Brown after the Eagles' win, specifically his incredible fourth-and-5 reception late in the second quarter, Hurts celebrated everyone involved in the play, as the team was able to turn nothing into something with a bold play-call.

“Similar situations, but in hindsight, just two guys being on the same page,” Hurts stated. “Having a negative play, the play before and the coach having the trust in us to bring it home. Haven’t had too many of those this year, but the good things come right on time.”

Up 14-12 with 2:08 left on the clock in the second quarter, what would have happened if the Eagles just punted the ball back to the Commanders instead of going for it? What would have happened if they went into the half down 19-14 instead of up 27-15? Fortunately, fans don't have to wonder, as Hurts and Brown connected for the first down, the Eagles scored twice more, and ultimately get to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl next week.