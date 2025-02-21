The Philadelphia Eagles will have a different look in 2025. Could it include adding Myles Garrett? Or losing Darius Slay to the Lions? Regardless, the Eagles have a replacement for Kellen Moore and A.J. Brown shared his honest opinion about Kevin Patullo.

Brown likes the decision, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

#Eagles WR A.J. Brown with The Insiders on @nflnetwork on Kevin Patullo as the new OC: “It’s a great hire. He’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship and he knows what we need to work on because he’s been here for a while.”

Eagles WR A.J. Brown looking forward to new offense

Brown said the fans need to understand things will be different, even though the team had an extremely successful offensive season in 2024.

“They need to understand everything has to change,” Brown said. “We just won. But we have to get better. We have to do things different.”

Patullo had his hands in the Eagles’ success already, Brown said.

“Him, Kellen, and Nick basically called the plays already,” Brown said. “He’s already been a part of all the situations, the conversations, and everything.”

The Eagles ranked No. 8 in the NFL in total yards. They finished No. 2 in rushing offense. And the Eagles’ total of 27.2 ranked No. 7. But in the postseason, the Eagles cranked it up to 36.3 points a contest, including a 40-22 drubbing of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

That means Patullo faces quite a bit of pressure to keep things at a high level. He said he has similarities with head coach Nick Sirianni, along with differences. But that’s a good thing, according to cbsnews.com.

“There were definitely some similarities between the two of us, and there are some differences too,” Patullo said. “That's what makes this work. We do see it a little bit differently, but we always come to the same common ground. It's kind of been fun. We've challenged each other and pushed each other as coaches to kind of continue to grow. It's very unique because it's hard to say you're going to be with the same guy for that long with two different teams. It's been special.”