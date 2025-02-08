After the Philadelphia Eagles placed defensive end Brandon Graham on IR after the team captain tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared like his 2024 season could be over. However, after the Eagles won their NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, the team activated Graham from IR ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, per the NFL on X.

“Eagles activate DE Brandon Graham from IR, available to play in Super Bowl LIX,” the NFL account wrote in a post on X.

With potential retirement on the horizon for Graham, this could be more of a courtesy activation than one that indicates he'll play a major role in the game.

After 15 seasons with the Eagles after being selected with the No. 13 pick in 2010, Graham has been a staple of this defense.

Although his stats likely won't get him inducted into the Hall of Fame, he's been a leader of Philly's defense nearly his entire career.

So, while the 36-year-old captain might not appear in 40%+ of defensive snaps like he's used to, his appearance in the Super Bowl is surely something he'll appreciate.

Now, given Jalen Carter's illness, having a player like Grandon Graham who can sub in on some plays to give the youngster a break has to be a nice luxury to have.

But, considering this might be his last season in the NFL, there's almost no better way to go out than in the Super Bowl.

Well, ending on a win as the Super Bowl MVP might be the only way to top it, which isn't out of the question.

It could be a long shot for Graham to come away with that type of performance, but in terms of whether it's literally possible, it is.

Is it a likely outcome? No. No, it's not.

However, following the Eagles' famous victory against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Graham is hopeful to come away with a second Super Bowl win against another legendary quarterback in Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Some players can go their entire career without winning a Super Bowl, and if the Eagles win this round, it will be even more special, having lost the last time these teams faced off in the big game.

And with Graham returning on Sunday, it should be a big moment for the Eagles' defensive captain.