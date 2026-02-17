While Cam Jurgens was afforded a chance to represent the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl, it's safe to say his fourth professional season didn't exactly go as planned, with the Wisconsin product suffering through injuries big and small over the course of the 18-game campaign.

With Jurgens locked up on a long-term deal, one of the largest for a center in NFL history, the Birds' young blocker took it upon himself to get his body right before the 2026 season via a series of specialized treatments, as revealed by Chase Senior on social media.

“Eagles center Cam Jurgens spent time in Columbia earlier this offseason to get stem cells and a series of other treatments,” Senior wrote. “Stem cells. Cryotherapy. Ozone therapy. Physical therapy. Jurgens was banged up this past season.”

Discussing his decision to approach recovery in such a targeted way in a video, Jurgen shared his excitement for next season, especially if he can get healthy.

“And so we got 70 million stem cells here about to go in,” Jurgens said. “I wrote ‘Go Birds,’ let's go. Excited to get healthy and get ready for this next season. So that's why I'm down here. I'm excited for the healing and getting better, but just the experience down here has been incredible.”

Did Jurgens take a step back in 2025? Yes, but to be fair, the Eagles' entire run game was off when compared to their high-water mark in 2024, to the point where franchise legend Jeff Stoutland was removed as run game coordinator before leaving the organization earlier this year. If Jurgens can return to his former glory, who knows? Maybe the Eagles' effectiveness on the ground will follow suit.