While the high of a Super Bowl victory still hangs over the skyline of the City of Brotherly Love, fans in Philadelphia haven't been loving all the moves the Eagles have made so far this season, with the organization saying goodbye to some fan favorites while replacing them with one of the worst offensive linemen in PFF's system and one of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history.

And yet, while CJ Gardner-Johnson, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and company all leave for (not so) greener pastures, there's one former member of the Eagles who would love to return to the team this fall in Boston Scott, the running back once heralded as a Darren Sproles replacement who bounced around the NFL last year due to injury.

Discussing what's next for his career after a 2024 NFL season largely out of the national spotlight, Scott noted he would love to return to Philadelphia, as he never wanted to leave in the first place.

“I think I still have some left in the tank. I think, like I said, I've given myself that time to reflect, being away from the game for a little bit, obviously being able to clap for my homies as they've been able to achieve the things that they've been able to achieve,” Scott explained.

“You know, it hasn't always been easiest, you know what I mean, I've always wanted to stay in Philly, always. My heart has always been in Philly, I have always been loyal to the organization. I have so many relationships and people I've been able to get to know over the years that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. My heart has been in Philly, always, and always will be. I would love to come back to Philly in particular, but, you know, I definitely want to keep playing.”

Initially drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints, Scott played all six of his professional seasons for the Eagles from 2018-23, amassing 1,861 yards from scrimmage on 373 total touchdowns for a 5.0 yards per touch average. Though Scott never quite became a Sproles-level performer, as his snaps and usage would vary wildly from game to game, let alone season to season, when the Eagles needed a big play, especially against the New York Giants, the pride of Louisiana Tech came through more often than not when his number was called.

Would it make sense for the Eagles to bring back Scott closer to camp later this year? Sure, but what role would await him is unclear, as the Eagles will likely draft a running back with one of their eight picks in this year's draft who could fight for the few remaining running back snaps behind Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley. If Scott is down with that challenge, welcome back to Philly, but if not, it might make more sense to go to another team with a more pressing need.