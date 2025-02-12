The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia crushed Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59. It was a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicates. The Super Bowl was an emotional experience for the entire team, including two of the team's most important offensive players.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith shared a special moment during Super Bowl 59. The pair embraced during the final seconds of the game after victory was guaranteed.

Both men were clearly emotional about accomplishing their lifelong dreams.

“I love you boy,” Smith said while hugging Hurts. “Way to keep it going, man.”

Smith also made a bold claim about the future.

“Hey, this ain't our last time at this,” Smith added. “We got some catching up to do now.”

Hurts smiled and hugged Smith back while praising his young wide receiver.

“Hey, it's been a ride, huh?” Hurts replied. “You deserve it, bro…. Embrace this man. In your home town!”

Smith had an impressive performance in Super Bowl 59. He hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Smith was Philadelphia's leading receiver in the game.

Eagles predicted to repeat DeVonta Smith trade up during 2025 NFL Draft

If one NFL Draft analyst is correct, the Eagles may try to acquire another talented wide receiver in the same way they did DeVonta Smith.

Chad Reuter published a post Super Bowl mock draft on NFL.com that featured an interesting selection by the Eagles. Reuter believes the Eagles will trade up for WR Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.

“The Eagles often focus on the trenches early in drafts, but GM Howie Roseman did trade up for receiver DeVonta Smith four years ago,” Reuter wrote.

Reuter cited Philadelphia's lack of depth at wide receiver as one of the main reasons the move could actually happen.

“With the team's depth at receiver lacking, Roseman swaps his third-round pick for the Ravens' fourth-rounder — similar to what the Chiefs did last year to land Xavier Worthy — to grab a reliable playmaker in Egbuka,” Reuter concluded.

The Eagles already have a deep and talented roster, so they could afford to splurge on a trade up for Egbuka. Both Smith and A.J. Brown are still relatively young, but adding a rookie like Egbuka could insulate the Eagles from regression at the position.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles approach the upcoming offseason as Super Bowl champions.