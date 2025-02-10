At last, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts can be called a Super Bowl champion. After leading Philly to a 40-22 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Hurts has been immortalized as an NFL champ.

Perhaps nothing can encapsulate better the huge night Hurts just had than some of the incredible photos of him taken right after the Eagles' takedown of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts' post-Super Bowl photos are a must-see

In one photo that was shared by Albert Breer, a tired-looking Jalen Hurts can be seen sitting on the floor with the Vince Lombardi Trophy between his legs. It is a photo that might already be serving as phone wallpapers for countless Eagles fans, who have all the reason to feel good, thanks in large part to Hurts.

The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback also won Super Bowl 59 Most Valuable Player honors after passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 17-of-22 pass completions against Kansas City. Moreover, he rushed 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

But apart from burning rubber on the court with his rushing, Hurts also did something with fire following the game. Hurts lit up a victory cigar as part of the postgame celebration, with Neill Getty of Getty Images capturing the moment.

Expand Tweet

Hurts and the Eagles lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 back in 2023, which also started the Chiefs' two-year Super Bowl reign. Kansas City won Super Bowl 58 in 2024 by beating the San Francisco 49ers, opening the door even wider for the team to pull off the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history. In a way, it was a poetic end to the Chiefs' three-peat hopes, as it was Hurts and Philadelphia after all that prevented them from reaching such heights.

Hurts and the Eagles got to the Super Bowl after going 14-3 in the regular season and beating the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round and the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game.

Whether the Hurts and the Eagles will successfully defend their crown in the 2025 season is something that remains to be seen, but for now, they have all the time and reason to celebrate.