In a blowout game, one team goes home dejected, while the other leaves feeling on top of the world. And when you can make history or break records in that game, that only makes it that much better. Perhaps nobody will be feeling more euphoric about Super Bowl 59 than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two-way QB, well appreciated for his running game, broke a record with his legs in Sunday night's 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts' 72 rushing yards set a new record for QB rushing yards in a Super Bowl, according to NFL analyst Benjamin Solak per ESPN Stats & Info. The previous quarterback rushing record of 70 yards dates *all* the way back to Super Bowl LVII, when no one other than Hurts, himself, set that mark in 2023.

Hurts, 26, just wrapped up his fifth season in the NFL. Aside from his rookie campaign back in 2020, Hurts has had at least 10 rushing touchdowns in every season, with 14 of his own on the ground during the 2024 regular season. Hurts has rushed over 600 yards in each of the last four seasons and broke 11 tackles on rushes this year — his most in a season by far. Hurts only played in 15 of the Eagles' 17 regular season games this year, due to a concussion suffered back in week 16.

The Philadelphia quarterback is no stranger to breaking records on the ground. Back in December of 2023, Hurts scored his 15th touchdown, and that gave him the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks for a single season. That specific record was previously held by Cam Newton. According to StatMuse, Newton had 75 rushing touchdowns in his career — the most all-time for a quarterback. That record seems to be in serious jeopardy, nonetheless, as Josh Allen, fresh off winning the MVP award, has 65, and Hurts has 55.

Not only did Hurts set a new rushing record during Super Bowl LIX; he was also the leading rusher and passer for the game. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley finished with just 57 yards in 25 attempts, while the Chiefs collectively rushed for fewer than 50 yards. Hurts went 17-for-22, and passed for 221 yards. All in all, Hurts could not have drawn up this game any better.