The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the NFC Championship Game on the back of Saquon Barkley. With nearly 400 rushing yards in the playoffs coming into the game, the offense relies on him. But backup back Kenneth Gainwell is important for the Eagles but will not return to the game against the Commanders due to a concussion.

“Eagles ruled out RB Kenneth Gainwell due to a concussion,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The Eagles use Gainwell as a pass-catching back and in special teams as a returner. While he is not getting the carry load that Barkley is, he is important to their offense and special teams. But without him, they will need to find other people to give Barkley a blow. Coope DeJean will be the sole returner for the remainder of the game.

The Eagles have been able to pass the ball effectively in this game, unlike their first two playoff matchups. Jalen Hurts had 240 passing yards in the first three quarters against the Commanders. He had 259 yards through the air in the first two games combined.

Gainwell had three carries for eight yards and two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game. While it is not the gaudy numbers that Barkley will have at the end, he is an impactful player. Barkley was likely going to get all of the carries in the fourth quarter regardless, but keeping him fresh is important.

The Eagles are on the doorstep of their third Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons but will have to do it without one of their top players. The Commanders can stage a comeback but it would be a miracle considering Philadelphia's dominant running game, even without Kenneth Gainwell.