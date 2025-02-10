The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LIX Champions. After a fantastic season and a dominant playoff run, they tore up the Chiefs on both sides of the ball in New Orleans. Speaking of New Orleans, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a leading candidate for the Saints' head coaching job. Nick Sirianni took his chance on the podium to make sure he comes back to Philly.

“Let's run this s*** back, Kellen,” Sirianni said through a smile. Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw asked Sirianni about his coordinators, Vic Fangio and Moore, on the podium after the game. While it would be crushing for the Eagles to lose Moore, their offense was not the reason they won on Sunday.

Fangio's defense stifled the Chiefs in the first half, allowing the Eagles to build up a 10-0 lead. And then Cooper DeJean snagged a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned it for a touchdown. blowing the game open. Mahomes had no room to breathe and the Chiefs barely tried to run the ball.

But Moore changed his coaching style to adapt to his personnel in Philadelphia, a trait the Saints should be looking for in a head coach. Considering they have the last coaching vacancy and Moore is on the last team standing, the connection is obvious. While he will not have Saquon Barkley or AJ Brown in New Orleans, he has still proven to be a great coach this season.

Sirianni is likely dreading another spin around the coordinator carousel after replacing both positions last year. Fangio was a home-run hire and did not get interviewed anywhere for head coaching positions. But Moore would be tough to replace even with the star-studded offense they have in Philly. For now, they celebrate as Super Bowl LIX Champions.