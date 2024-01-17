The Philadelphia Eagles were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 32-9 playoff loss on Monday.

The Eagles defense didn't look prepared from the start and pass rusher Nolan Smith found himself in position to make a tackle for loss in the first quarter. Smith missed on the tackle, but decided he wasn't done trying to get Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer to the ground.

Smith then kicked his leg out in a clear tripping attempt.

Nolan Smith looks lost out there. He legit tried to kick the ball carrier instead of tackle him. Can’t make this stuff up 😂 #Eagles Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/VrwDJ2KXj1 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 16, 2024 Expand Tweet

Smith finished the game with four tackles for the Eagles.

The defense heard it from fans, especially coordinator Matt Patricia.

Several weeks ago, the Eagles released a statement after conflicting reports about Sean Desai, the team's defensive coordinator. Shortly before that statement, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Desai would move upstairs to the coach's box.

Shortly following that report, word broke that Desai had been demoted and that Patricia would assume the team's defensive coordinator role for the remainder of the season.

Said coach Sirianni on the move, “I made the decision. I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment.”

Sirianni has also found himself on the hot seat. If the Eagles don't bring him back, Mike Vrabel has emerged as the favorite (-150) to replace him at head coach, via betonline.ag. Bill Belichick and Bobby Slowik (+400) are tied for second while Ben Johnson (+500) and Jim Harbaugh (+900) round out the top five.