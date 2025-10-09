The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in a “Thursday Night Football” contest with the hopes of advancing to a 5-1 record. Leading up to the game, the franchise received some fantastic news regarding Nakobe Dean.

Reports indicate that the 24-year-old linebacker is officially being activated off the PUP List. Deal will be making his 2025-26 season debut after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee back in January 2025.

“We are activating Nakobe Dean from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. We are also elevating Gabe Hall for the game.”

Article Continues Below

It was reported on Wednesday that the former third-round draft pick was expected to play in the “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Giants, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. However, Zenitz claims that Nakobe Dean will play a limited role for the Eagles on Thursday night, but the club plans on ramping him up for more playing time in the coming weeks.

“The Eagles have now activated Nakobe Dean off the PUP list. He's expected to see a limited workload tonight vs. the Giants, but sources tell CBS Sports that the plan is to progressively increase his workload and to have him back to being a full-go in the next few weeks.”

Dean emerged as a star linebacker for the Eagles in the 2024-25 campaign that saw him play in 15 regular-season games. He ended that season with 128 combined tackles (80 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and one interception. Philly will hope Nakobe Dean can provide that type of production at some point this year.