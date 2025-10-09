The Philadelphia Eagles could really use a win on Thursday Night Football. Philly suffered their first loss of the season against Denver in Week 5. Unfortunately, one Eagles defensive player surprisingly landed on the injury report for Week 6 before Thursday's primetime matchup.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is listed as questionable ahead of TNF with a heel injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“He's officially questionable with a heel injury,” Rapoport said on Thursday, via Good Morning Football. “My understanding is this is not a major injury. Certainly there is a chance, a very real chance, that he plays tonight.”

Rapoport made it clear that the injury is not serious. However, he noted that Carter may be more cautious than usual about playing on the MetLife Stadium turf.

“However, we have seen over the last several years, as a player deals with a lower-body injury about to head onto the MetLife turf, maybe they're a little more cautious,” Rapoport added. “So we will reserve judgement on this one until later. But either way, not a significant injury for Jalen Carter.”

MetLife Stadium, home to both the Jets and Giants, has become notorious for its playing surface. Multiple players have suffered season-ending injuries while playing at the venue.

Aaron Rodgers' 2023 Achilles injury with the Jets really put the topic under the spotlight.

The Giants also lost Malik Nabers to a season-ending ACL injury while playing at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles fans should wait until kickoff to learn if Carter actually plans to play.

Will Eagles get back on track against Giants on TNF?

Will the Eagles have a get-right game against the Giants on Thursday night?

If Philadelphia really is the Super Bowl contender that they were last season, they won't have a problem.

The Eagles have not been as dominant in 2025 as they were last year. But most of the same pieces are still around and Philadelphia is already 4-1 heading into Week 6.

The key to victory for Philadelphia could be shutting down New York's offense. That looks easy on paper with rookie Jaxson Dart leading the charge. Especially with Malik Nabers out of the picture.

If the Eagles can move the ball on offense, they should be just fine.

Eagles at Giants kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.