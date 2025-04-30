The Philadelphia Eagles are having an excellent start to the 2025 calendar year. Philadelphia started by getting a dominant win in Super Bowl 59 against Kansas City. They've followed that up with a strong offseason, including some excellent picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia made another smart move on Wednesday to help guarantee the future of their defensive line.

The Eagles have exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jordan Davis, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Davis will earn $12.9 million guaranteed during the 2026 season.

Davis has been a reliable player for Philadelphia ever since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started every game over the last two seasons for the Eagles.

Davis is a huge nose tackle who does a lot of the dirty work for Philadelphia's defense. He does not often make splashy plays, but he serves a valuable purpose defending the run and collapsing the pocket.

The Eagles have a dominant defensive front, and Davis helps the entire system work by anchoring the middle.

Another excellent move by the Eagles.

Mel Kiper praises Eagles GM Howie Roseman for his “brilliance” after 2025 NFL Draft

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has earned himself a reputation as a draft guru.

Roseman always seems to grab talented players who fall to the bottom of the first round. His smart moves during the 2025 NFL Draft caught the attention of ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Kiper praised Roseman's “brilliance” during the draft. He especially liked the Jihaad Campbell pick at the bottom of the first round.

“Roseman went a slightly different direction, however, adding versatile off-ball linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who I thought could go in the Top 20 picks. Campbell can be a chess piece for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, getting a handful of snaps on the edge per game,” Kipe wrote. This pick tells me there's some concern about the knee injury Nakobe Dean suffered in January, so Campbell could help fill that void. He's a really solid player.”

Campbell was a prospect who many analysts ranked higher than actual NFL teams. He will both give the Eagles depth at off-ball linebacker and contribute as an edge rusher. That is especially valuable after losing Josh Sweat in free agency.

The Eagles truly are in good hands with Howie Roseman at the helm.

It will be interesting to see if Roseman's moves can help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl next season.