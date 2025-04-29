While Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts decided to play politics, Mel Kiper Jr. got all ga-ga over Howie Roseman. Also, Albert Breer landed on the Eagles' praise train, comparing the Jihaad Campbell pick to Jalen Carter, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I love Eagles GM Howie Roseman,” Breer wrote. “He’s done a fantastic job. But I’d say his first-round pick this year, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, is a little like two years ago with Jalen Carter. In both cases, there was a reason why the guy was available. With Carter, it was a checkered off-field history that Philly felt well-qualified to manage. With Campbell, it’s his shoulders and knees (yes, plural on both counts). And, again, this is one where the Eagles are more equipped to take on the risk than others, because they don’t need the pick to hit.”

Eagles take a chance on LB Jihaad Campbell

Campbell rated highly with nfl.com, scoring an eventual plus-starter rating of 6.37.

However, there are some down notes.

“He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing.”

As for Campbell, he said he’s excited to play for his favorite team, according to philadelphiaeagles.com.

“When I was on the plane, I was looking like, ‘Dang, I'm really back home, ” Campbell said. “That's when it hit me. I was like, ‘OK. All right. I’m really excited to be an Eagle.

“I think when I was at my grandparents' house – I've got a shout out my grandfather, Pop Pop. When I was younger and I saw all the card selections that he had. I was like, ‘All right, I know it. (And) I could definitely play for them boys.

“I mean, one of the biggest supporters in my life. He always makes sure that he texts me and says, ‘Love, Pop Pop,' ‘Love my mom,' ‘Make sure you just keep being a good person in life. Just keep being a great football player.' “