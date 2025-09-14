Philadelphia Eagles fans born after 2010 have never known a world without Brandon Graham on their favorite team until 2025.

That's right, originally drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Graham spent all 218 of his professional games in Philadelphia, playing up and down the offensive line for four different head coaches while establishing himself as the veteran leader of the team's defensive line.

Heading into the 2025 regular season, the Eagles opted to stay relatively young on the defensive line, with only one player, Ogbo Okoronkwo, on the roster who is over 30, but after he was inactive in Week 1, it became clear to the front office that the team needed at least a little extra something to get back to their winning ways.

Enter Za'Darius Smith, the 33-year-old veteran defensive lineman who Howie Roseman brought in to help provide some leadership to a unit that just had two players fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1.

Discussing his addition to the Eagles roster with reporters ahead of Week 2, Smith noted that he was at least partially brought in to play that “BG role” both on the field and in the locker room.

Article Continues Below

Breaking down how the signing came together, Smith revealed the Eagles actually called him before Week 1, but ended up giving him a few extra days to stay with his family before the deal was done over the weekend.

Now granted, part of the Eagles' signing Smith after their Week 1 game could have had to do with not having to guarantee his entire contract for the 2025 NFL season, should they opt to release him midway through the season. And yet, if Smith has as much of an impact as Graham in 2024 this fall, he might just earn an extension into the future, as opposed to another late-summer game of wait and see.