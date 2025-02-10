Jalen Hurts' fiancée is Bry Burrows. Hurts is proving to be the next great quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a breakout star of the 2022 NFL season, leading the Eagles to the NFC's best record and a Super Bowl appearance where they lost on a last-second field goal by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a disappointing finish to the 2023 season, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-3 record in 2024. He then led the Eagles back to the Super Bowl to a rematch with the Chiefs. This time, the Eagles came out on top with Hurts winning Super Bowl MVP with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. Let's focus on his “better half,” so let's get to know Jalen Hurts’ fiancée Bry Burrows.

Who is Jalen Hurts' fiancée Bry Burrows?

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts reportedly met and dated when they both attended the University of Alabama.

Bry’s full name is Bryonna Nicole Rivera Burrows. According to her LinkedIn Profile, she attended Kennesaw Mountain High School, where she earned the Most Spirited Award and the Principal Leadership Award.

After high school, Bry went on to take her undergraduate degree in University of Alabama and earned a degree in political science. In the process, she also went to University of Granada in 2015, where she achieved a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Latin American Literature.

Bry was one of the top students in college. She was part of the Dean's List and honor roll of the University of Alabama. In her stay there, she was also part of the Golden Key International Honour Society, which is the largest collegiate honor society that only invites the top 15% of college and university students based on their academic performance.

Moreover, she also earned other awards such as the Blue Key Honor Society, Most Outstanding Junior, Order of Omega, Cardinal Key Honor Society, and The Elliot Society. Aside from her academic achievements in University of Alabama, Bry was also elected as a candidate for Alabama’s 2016 Homecoming Queen.

While studying for her undergraduate degree, Bry also took on jobs as a college student. She worked as an intern for companies such as Crimson Tide Productions, Brown-Forman, and E&J Gallo Winery. Bry was also a Student Teacher in The Alberta School of Performing Arts as part of the Spanish Outreach.

Moreover, Bry also served as Vice President for college organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha and National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. She was also a student ambassador for Capstone Men and Women.

Bry Burrows becomes a grad student

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2017, Bry returned to her alma matter and took on a master’s degree in Business Administration, concentrating in Strategy. In the process, she also served as a Graduate Assistant for the same university.

Furthermore, while earning her MBA, Bry took an active role by serving as the Vice President of the MBA Association and the captain of the MBA Case Team.

In fact, as captain of the Manderson Case Team, Bry helped the team achieve new heights including a bronze finish at the 16th Annual Race & Case Competition held at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Bry Burrows begins career at IBM

Bry went on to finish her MBA by 2019. Afterward, she worked for IT services and consulting company in Dallas, IBM, and has been working there for nearly three years. Bry initially started as a Senior Solutions Sales Specialist.

Seven months later, she became the company’s Financial Sales Executive. She mainly operated in the industrial market, specifically on oil and gas. Roughly a year later, IBM promoted Burrows to Software Financing Leader where she focuses on the industrial U.S. market. Currently, she is an AI Partner for IBM.

Jalen Hurts, Bry Burrows relationship

While Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows have known each other for a long time, they haven't been very public with their relationship. However, they were seen together after Hurts and the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in January 2023.

They clearly were going strong as Hurts developed into an NFL MVP candidate. Burrows was even seen at the press conference after Hurts signed a $255 million extension with the Eagles.

In September 2024, ESSENCE reported that Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows were engaged. When Hurts asked Burrows to marry him, he took her to a romantic spot overlooking the ocean, and the evening including a violinist, candles, and red roses.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Jalen Hurts’ fiancée Bry Burrows.