There is speculation about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Dallas Goedert. Also, they could make a move up or down the draft board. And an NFL insider proposed an intriguing 2025 NFL Draft trade between the Eagles and the Jaguars.

The defending Super Bowl champions are trying to reload for a run at another title. How they handle the draft could go a long way in getting that done. And the team they should target is Jacksonville, according to espn.com.

“The Philadelphia Eagles trade Nos. 32 and 168 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nos. 36 and 107,” Jordan Reid wrote.

Why would the Eagles choose this path?

This could be a sneaky good move for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. The team would improve its draft capital 61 places while only falling back four. Yes, this means the Eagles would give up a first-round pick. But what is on the board at 32 won’t look a lot different than what is at No. 36.

Now, the Jaguars would have a reason to make this move to get a complementary receiver for Brian Thomas Jr.

“If Missouri's Luther Burden III or Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka are on the board at the end of the first round, then this is a move that's worth making,” Reid wrote.

But let’s be realistic here. If both Burden and Egbuka are on the board at No. 32, there’s a strong chance the Eagles might get the other one at No. 36. And they would likely be fine with either.

The one caveat here is if there is a premier edge rusher still on the board at this point. Let’s say Mike Green (Marshall) remains. Then the Eagles should pick him and not take this deal.

The Jaguars can afford to drop from 107 to 168 because they have two picks in between at 126 and 142. They’ll still be able to hit key needs at those spots.

This deal makes a lot of sense from the outside of the draft. But when crazy things happen and players get passed over, it can change everybody’s thinking.