The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Philadelphia will have revenge on their mind after losing against Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 a few years ago. Now the Eagles have reloaded on both sides of the ball and are ready to win this time.

Philadelphia made some key additions last offseason that are paying off better than expected. The Eagles added Saquon Barkley on offense and several players on defense, including veteran linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun had a career season in 2024. The veteran linebacker logged 151 total tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles. He has been the heart and soul of Philadelphia's defense who came out of nowhere. Baun had nowhere near this level of production in four seasons with the Saints. In fact, his best season in New Orleans only saw him log 30 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

Now Baun is set to get a monster payday for the first time in his career. He is likely to follow the money as this may be the only chance he has at earning a lucrative contract throughout the rest of his career. As the saying goes, NFL stands for “not for long.”

But which team will be willing to pay big bucks for Baun? Will he return to the Eagles, or head to a new team?

Below we will rank the top three landing spots for Zack Baun ahead of NFL free agency in March.

1. The Eagles would be fools not to extend Zack Baun, but can they afford him?

The Eagles know better than most teams that Baun is an incredible asset to their defense.

If Philadelphia had their way, they would certainly extend Baun on a long-term contract to keep him with the Eagles for the rest of his career.

The only problem is being able to afford Zack Baun. Philadelphia enters the offseason with only $18 million in cap space to spend. They have $29 million in dead money on their cap for the 2025 season, largely from the previous contracts of Jason Kelce ($16.44 million) and Fletcher Cox ($10.1 million).

This is a big problem for the Eagles because they have a number of holes to fill and little money to get it done.

What's worse, Baun is due for a massive payday after having a career season. In fact, Over the Cap estimates that Baun could command as much as $17.8 million per season on a new contract. That would firmly put him outside of Philadelphia's budget unless they made significant moves to create more cap space.

2. The Raiders could use a tone-setter at linebacker

If the Eagles cannot retain Baun, then the Raiders could be an ideal landing spot.

Las Vegas has turned into an attractive landing spot for NFL free agents. They have an excellent location, an owner with plenty of money, a new stadium, and now Tom Brady as part of the ownership group. Adding Pete Carroll as head coach certainly helps as well.

The Raiders absolutely have a need for a tone-setter like Baun at the linebacker position. Las Vegas is set to lose two of its 2024 starting linebackers (Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo) to free agency. This gives them an opportunity to upgrade and get better at the position.

Las Vegas has over $90 million in cap space to spend heading into the 2025 offseason, which is among the top teams in the NFL. The Raiders can give Baun the type of contract he wants and still have money to continue building the team.

Baun may be nervous about heading to a team with no franchise quarterback. However, perhaps that could change if the Raiders lure Russell Wilson in for a reunion with Pete Carroll.

Baun would add another elite playmaker on defense alongside edge rusher Maxx Crosby and interior defender Christian Wilkins.

3. The Rams desperately need to upgrade at off-ball linebacker

The Los Angeles Rams are another team that desperately needs an injection of talent at off-ball linebacker.

LA is set to lose Christian Rozeboom to free agency, which leaves them with Omar Speights and precious little else at the position.

The Rams have roughly $38 million in cap space to spend this offseason. However, that is before any potential cuts, trades, or restructuring that could take place. This is important to consider for the Rams because they may attempt to move on from either Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, or both players.

If that were to happen, the Rams could find themselves with even more cap space. But that does not mean that off-ball linebacker will continue to be a priority in free agency. At least at Baun's price range.

The Rams could make a good fit if Stafford and Kupp stay, and the Rams decide they want to spend on off-ball linebacker in free agency.