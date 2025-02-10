After attending her first WWE show when Monday Night RAW premiered on Netflix on January 6, 2025, Kay Adams linked up with The Undertaker at Super Bowl 59.

She took a picture with the WWE Hall of Famer and posted it on X, formerly Twitter. She quote-posted her video from the WWE RAW on Netflix, where she asked, “What's this guy's story?” when The Undertaker came out.

“A full-circle moment for me,” Adams said. “Hello, Undertaker.”

I'm sure Kay Adams now knows who WWE legend The Undertaker is after their interaction at Super Bowl 59. They probably discussed the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.

During the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance. He came out after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship.

Who won Super Bowl 59?

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs were attempting to make history and become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

A big reason the Eagles won was that they contained Patrick Mahomes. He threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble in the game. The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times throughout the game.

The Eagles gained the lead early and never looked back. They were up 24-0 going into halftime. The Eagles did not give up a point to the Chiefs until it was 34-0.

Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP thanks to his stellar performance. He rebounded after an early interception and threw two touchdowns throughout the rest of the game.

He also led the Eagles with 71 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hurts had more rushing yards than Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2024.

The Chiefs had a game plan to take Barkley out of the equation. He averaged less than three yards-per-carry on over 20 carries. However, he did catch six passes for 40 yards.