OK, what’s up in steel town? Cam Heyward wants a sense of urgency with the Pittsburgh Steelers while fans don’t seem to want Aaron Rodgers. Also, Heyward walked back his callout of the eclectic Rodgers.

If Heyward wants to win, now, the Steelers better get a quarterback that exceeds the level of the current roster. Just FYI: that’s Mason Rudolph as the starter and Skylar Thompson as the backup. Need more be said?

Before Rodgers’ free-agent visit, Heyward took a poke at Rodgers. He said he would do a “darkness retreat” to recruit Rodgers. However, Heyward later tried to clarify things, saying he wasn’t taking a dig at Rodgers, according to the Rich Eisen Show via nfl.com.

“It's funny,” Heyward said. “Everybody gave me crap. They said I called him out. I don't think I really called him out.”

Steelers DT Cam Heyward making nice with Aaron Rodgers

Heyward said he simply wanted to express there are limits to what he will do to help bring in a free agent. That’s true even at the quarterback position.

“I just said I was not going to go on a darkness retreat to recruit him,” Heyward said. “That if he wants to be a Steeler, he can be a Steeler. That's the pitch. I don't know why everybody thought, ‘Oh, Cam's really going at him.' Some fans felt like, ‘Oh yeah, keep doing that,' and the other fans felt like, ‘Oh, man, you're really gonna scare him off.' I'm not scaring anybody off. I just want to win games and play good football.”

Like most, perhaps all, Steelers in the building, Heyward wants the team to get over the hump. It seemed to be happening last year before a late-season collapse. And Heyward said the stars won’t be around forever.

“Urgency to do it before we have multiple guys that hang it up,” Heyward said. “You have a guy like T.J. Watt. You don't just get a T.J. Watt and you sit on that T.J. Watt. You make sure you maximize those opportunities to win at a high level. And with Minkah Fitzpatrick. All-Pro guys that are soon to be Hall of Famers that we have so much respect for. We've got to win now.

“It's not enough to look toward the future and say, ‘Oh, two or three years out we could be very good.' Two or three years out we could be a totally different team, so we've got to make the most of this right now.”

The funny thing is thinking Rodgers could be the guy to take the Steelers to the top. He’s 41 years old with dwindling skills and abilities. Good luck with that.