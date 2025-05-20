The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting spot as a franchise. Pittsburgh is still a competitive franchise with head coach Mike Tomlin at the helm. But they are in quarterback purgatory, especially after passing on a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. On the bright side, Pittsburgh used their first-round pick on a promising defensive talent.

Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon appeared on the most recent episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

The veteran Steelers defender dropped a truth bomb on Harmon, revealing he knew he would end up in Pittsburgh.

“Did you think that night that you were going to go to the Steelers?” Heyward asked Harmon during the interview.

“No because I thought you were going to go quarterback first,” Harmon replied. “I did, I kept seeing it. I’m like so once it I was surprised but I was happy because when I came on my 30 visit, Coach T and Omar was just, s—t, nothing but love and showing nothing but love to me and telling me if you’re there we’re going to get you, but you never know how the draft goes because the draft could go either way.”

Heyward told Harmon, who will eventually be his replacement, that he knew the Steelers were going to pick him in the first round.

“Oh I knew they were talking to me,” Heyward admitted. “They were like, they like this one, so it was if you were going to be available to us. I knew we weren’t taking a quarterback, I can tell you that.”

The Steelers did draft a quarterback in Will Howard, but they waited until the sixth round to do so.

Will the Steelers ever sign free agent QB Aaron Rodgers?

Derrick Harmon will be a good player for the Steelers, but some fans would have preferred a quarterback.

Does the Harmon selection suggest that Pittsburgh will eventually sign Aaron Rodgers?

Ian O'Connor, Rodgers' biographer, expects that the Steelers will eventually sign Rodgers closer to the regular season.

“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you,” O'Connor said. “I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is.”

The Steelers have been connected to Rodgers all offseason, and made almost no additions to their quarterback room this spring.

At this point, it will be surprising if the Steelers do not sign Aaron Rodgers.