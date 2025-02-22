With frustrations between Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers heating up during the 2024 regular season, the All-Pro receiver has had his tiffs with fans on social media. However, with the 49ers fielding trade offers for Samuel, fans did their best to get in the receiver's head, creating a false report on X, using a fake quote.

“When you're the best player in the locker room, that's a problem,” the fake report read, using a false quote from Samuel.

And once he saw the false report, Samuel did his best to shed light on the inaccuracies of the post.

“Like what’s wrong with yall folks,” Samuel wrote. “like I said folks make any story for clicks. Carryon!!! Not once said this!”

And while some consider Samuel to be a polarizing player, his reaction to this fake report was completely valid. In fact, it was a big day for 49ers players on social media, aside from Samuel.

Had he said this on a podcast or something like that, sure, make the graphic.

But, with this report seemingly coming from thin air, it's understandable why Samuel got upset and clapped back at the original poster.

There's likely some truth behind the post, as Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, making him appear unhappy with his current situation.

However, that doesn't automatically mean the 49ers' receiver thinks he's the best player in the locker room.

Alongside players like Trent Williams, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey, it's fair to say he isn't even the best player on their offense.

Then, with a defense sporting Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, Samuel gets pushed even further down the roster in terms of comparable talent.

In fact, the former second-round pick out of South Carolina had multiple games during the 2024 season that had some questioning Samuel's talent.

But, as Deebo Samuel looks to part ways with the 49ers during the offseason, there's a strong likelihood that the false reports will continue to pop up on social media, especially after seeing the attention he gave this most recent one.