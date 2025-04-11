It seems like the San Francisco 49ers are the prime team to make a draft-day trade. And it could include the services of Brandon Aiyuk. However, an ex-NFL player called the idea of trading quarterback Brock Purdy “disrespectful,” according to a post on X by First Take.

@damienwoody is not with the idea of the 49ers trading Brock Purdy for T.J. Watt

“[Brock Purdy] is a guy that you can win a championship with in this league. … Why would you make that trade?”

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has a three-year record of 23-13. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023, coming up just short of the Chiefs in overtime.

Trade of QB Brock Prudy doesn’t seem wise

Woody jumped on the First Take panel for the notion that trading Purdy could be considered reasonable.

“Guys, what are we talking about here,” Woody said. “The 49ers trading away Brock Purdy? It’s disrespectful to Brock Prudy, to be honest with you. Brock Purdy is what I call a tier-two quarterback. He’s not in tier one with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. But he’s right there.”

As a note, Allen has seven playoff wins in seven years and Burrow has five playoff wins in five years. In his seven seasons, Jackson has only three playoff victories. Meanwhile, Purdy already has four postseason wins in only three NFL seasons. Of course, Mahomes has 17 playoffs and stands at the top of the active quarterback list.

After saying the 49ers could win the Super Bowl with Purdy, Woody asked, “Do those guys grow on trees? They do not. Why would the San Francisco 49ers, who have been unloading guys off their roster because they know they’ve got to pay the quarterback, why would you make that trade? It makes absolutely no sense.

“And for anybody who says Kyle Shanahan can go out here and plug and play any quarterback. We saw that with Jimmy Garoppolo. And I think everyone on this panel would say (Purdy) is significantly better than Jimmy Garoppolo. From all of this we’ve got to stop disrespecting Brock Purdy because he’s a top-10 quarterback in this league.”