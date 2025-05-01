In the 2025 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers hit their mark at times. And overall, they graded out fairly well. However, the Raiders stole two highly coveted 49ers draft targets.

The thefts came during the second night of the draft as the 49ers waited to make their pick at No. 100 at the end of the third round. With Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers and William & Mary’s Charles Grant remaining on the offensive tackle board, the 49ers seemed well-positioned to add a Brock Purdy protector.

However, the Raiders had back-to-back picks at 98 and 99. They drafted Rogers at No. 98. Then they took, perhaps shockingly, Grant at 99.

Forced to pivot, the 49ers took Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout.

49ers locked out of desired OT choices

After getting an edge rusher with their first pick, and following up with a defensive tackle and linebacker, general manager John Lynch and the 49ers seemed to have things going their way.

However, they not only didn’t get a tackle at No. 100. They finished up their next seven picks without a tackle. They were able to secure guard Connor Colby in Round 7.

So what will the 49ers do with their offensive line? Lynch said the team wanted to pick a lineman, according to sfstandard.com.

“There were a number of times that we were interested in adding (an offensive tackle) and it just didn’t come our way,” Lynch said after the draft. “And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded and not take guys just to take them. But to take guys that you’re interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned. It’s one of those deals where you don’t want to force things.”

The 49ers recently signed D.J. Humphries. But the veteran doesn’t promise to be the answer at the tackle position. He will be 32 this year and hasn’t regained his Pro Bowl form after an ACL injury in 2023.

The good bit about Humphries is what he brings as a team player, according to Sports Illustrated.

“First and foremost, D.J. Humphries is a phenomenal locker room guy,” said Donnie Druin, publisher of Cardinals on SI. “He was well-liked and respected in Arizona thanks to his genuine personality. He’ll be great for the 49ers’ locker room. As for his play, he’s very much past his prime but can still be serviceable. So long as he’s healthy.

“He’s struggled with injuries in recent memory. Overall, I like the signing for San Francisco as a low-risk guy who can serve as either a depth piece or perhaps another starting option opposite of Trent Williams.”