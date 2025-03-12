The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard by reality this offseason. The 49ers are set to lose a number of important contributors in free agency as the team prepares to pay Brock Purdy, who’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

While it would be impossible to replace all the talent that’s about to leave the Bay Area, the 49ers did add a player to their substantially weakened secondary. San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with former New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X.

And the fifth-year defensive back took the opportunity to deliver a three-word message to his new team. “Leggo to work,” Pinnock wrote on his official account.

Unfortunately, the 49ers have a lot of work to do. After trading wideout Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, the team lost guard Aaron Banks, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive end Leonard Floyd, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.

The 49ers are adding safety Jason Pinnock in free agency

Pinnock is going to come to San Francisco to take over for Hufanga. But those are some big shoes to fill. While he has battled injuries in recent years, Hufanga was a first-team All-Pro safety in 2022. He parlayed his promise into a three-year, $45 million deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

In addition to Pinnock, the 49ers are also bringing in former Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant on a one-year contract.

Pinnock is at least familiar with the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Robert Saleh was head coach of the New York Jets when Pinnock was a fifth-round rookie in 2021. Now Saleh has returned to San Francisco to take over a depleted defense and he’ll reunite with his old player.

Pinnock is coming off his best season as he had 85 total tackles and three sacks in 16 games with the Giants last year. New York, however, was ready to move on from the 25-year-old DB after landing standout safety Jevon Holland on a three-year, $45.3 million deal.

While the 49ers are still working out an extension for their quarterback, the Giants are waiting to find out who will be under center for the team in 2025. New York would like to add Aaron Rodgers this offseason but the future Hall of Famer has kept the Giants waiting as he decides where he wants to play.