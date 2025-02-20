The San Francisco 49ers are considering selling a 10% stake in the team, which could value the franchise at an impressive $9 billion, according to Bloomberg, who first reported the news. This move follows a growing trend among NFL teams using private equity investments to raise cash and fund future projects.

The 49ers have been owned by the York family since Edward DeBartolo Sr. bought them in 1977 for just $13 million. Now, with a possible $9 billion valuation, they represent a massive return on investment. Jed York, Edward Sr.’s grandson, is currently the team’s CEO. According to Forbes, the 49ers rank as the 10th most valuable sports team in the world, with a $6.8 billion valuation, putting them ahead of global soccer giants like Real Madrid, valued at $6.6 billion.

Recently, the NFL changed its rules to allow private equity firms to buy up to 10% of a team. Since then, several major deals have happened. The Miami Dolphins sold a 10% stake to Ares Management at an $8.1 billion valuation, and in December, the Philadelphia Eagles sold 8% of their team at an $8.3 billion valuation, setting a new record. The New York Giants are also exploring selling a minority stake and have hired Moelis & Co. to manage the process.

If the 49ers go through with the sale, they could attract interest from private equity firms or wealthy individual investors. While these minority stakes don’t usually include voting rights, they come with perks like premium seating and networking opportunities, making them appealing despite the lack of control.

The 49ers’ parent company, 49ers Enterprises, also owns the English soccer club Leeds United and is looking into buying a stake in Rangers FC to grow its presence in European football. Leeds United is pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, while Rangers remains a top contender in the Scottish Premiership, boasting 55 league titles.

On top of that, the 49ers are investing $200 million into upgrading Levi’s Stadium before it hosts the 2026 Super Bowl and World Cup games. These renovations aim to improve the stadium’s appeal and boost revenue during these high-profile events.

If the 49ers move forward with selling a minority stake, they’ll join a growing list of NFL teams taking advantage of private equity deals, strengthening their position among the league’s financial powerhouses.