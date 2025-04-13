The San Francisco 49ers look positioned to draft a wide receiver for the second straight year. The Deebo Samuel trade opens up that possibility ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Samuel got sent to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth round draft pick. Except one mock draft doesn't project the Niners waiting until that round to grab his replacement. Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports believes John Lynch and company will take a WR at No. 11.

Kerr writes the 49ers will add a supersized successor for the 2021 All-Pro: Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.

“The 49ers find their Deebo Samuel replacement in McMillan, the best wideout in this draft class,” Kerr wrote.

The draft expert adds the towering 6-foot-4, 219-pounder provides versatility to the WR room.

“McMillan can play wide or in the slot, and his deep-ball ability gives the 49ers another explosive pass catcher in a revamped offense,” Kerr writes.

McMillan would join Ricky Pearsall as WRs landing in the first round to San Francisco. The Wildcats star garnered plenty of praise this offseason, but also scrutiny.

Potential Deebo Samuel 49ers replacement grabbed offseason attention

McMillan first rose on boards off his mixture of impressive height and explosive play. He entered the league catching 84 passes, 1,319 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Draft fans and scouts saw a tall, fast target looking like top 10 material.

But McMillan's draft stock took a massive hit due to controversy over his 40-yard dash time. McMillan confused people by turning in a reported 4.55 time in the 40. However, insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported McMillan ran 4.48 at his pro day.

The 49ers are already urged to avoid drafting McMillan. San Francisco having veteran Jauan Jennings is one reason for passing on the Wildcat. Jennings is already the towering target for S.F.

Still, Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan could add a red zone target and consistent touchdown scorer. McMillan's earning continuous first round hype ahead of draft weekend in two weeks.