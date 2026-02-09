The Seattle Seahawks just captured the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy with a convincing 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, but the work is far from over. As the confetti settles at Levi's Stadium, general manager John Schneider faces a pivotal offseason that could determine whether this championship roster stays together for another run — or gets picked apart in free agency.

Seattle's 14-3 regular season and dominant playoff run were built on an elite defense that allowed the fewest points in the league and a balanced offense that could strike from anywhere. Head coach Mike Macdonald proved himself as one of the brightest defensive minds in football, but scheme alone doesn't win titles. Players do. And two of the most important players on this Super Bowl roster are about to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents: safety Coby Bryant and running back Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks have the cap flexibility to make moves, but retaining both players won't come cheap. Here's why Seattle must prioritize bringing them back.

Kenneth Walker III: The Super Bowl MVP Who Earned His Payday

If there were any lingering doubts about Kenneth Walker III's value, he erased them on the biggest stage in football. Walker was named Super Bowl LX MVP after rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries while adding two catches for 26 yards in the title game. His punishing first-half performance set the tone early and kept New England's defense on its heels all night.

Walker's heroics capped a season that silenced critics who questioned his durability. He played all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, rushing for 1,027 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with five touchdowns while adding 31 receptions for 282 yards. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak praised Walker's growth as a complete back, particularly in the passing game, where he became a trusted option on third downs.

The postseason only amplified his case. Walker racked up 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns across three playoff games, including a 116-yard, three-touchdown masterpiece in the divisional round against San Francisco. He told reporters after the Super Bowl that he would “definitely stay” in Seattle if a deal can be worked out — and the franchise should take him up on that.

Walker played out the final year of his rookie contract on a cap number of just $2.7 million, making him one of the biggest bargains in football. That number is about to skyrocket. Only three Super Bowl MVPs have changed teams the following offseason, and the Seahawks would be wise to avoid adding Walker to that list. Keeping the reigning Super Bowl MVP is about more than stats — it's about preserving the identity and culture of a team that just proved it can win it all.

Coby Bryant: The Secondary's Heartbeat

Coby Bryant's journey from a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022 to one of the NFL's premier safeties is one of the best development stories in the league. After transitioning from cornerback to safety, Bryant blossomed into a ballhawk and tone-setter in Macdonald's defense, and letting him walk would leave a gaping hole in a championship secondary.

Coby Bryant : 4 tackles & a pass breakup 💍

In 2025, Bryant recorded 66 total tackles, four interceptions — a career high — seven passes defended, and a forced fumble across 15 games. His fourth pick of the year against the Colts with just 11 seconds remaining sealed a crucial 18-16 victory and underscored his clutch gene. Bryant's ability to read quarterbacks, close on the ball, and deliver reliable tackles made him a linchpin next to Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon, and Tariq Woolen in a secondary that suffocated opposing passing attacks all season.

Bryant's next deal is projected to be among the highest in the NFL garnering roughly $14 million annually which would make him the highest-paid safety in this free agency class. That's a significant investment, but Bryant is only 26 and entering his prime. Letting a homegrown talent who just anchored a Super Bowl defense walk for a division rival would be a mistake Seattle cannot afford. Locking him up should be Schneider's first call.