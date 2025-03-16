The Seattle Seahawks established a strong spending motive during NFL free agency. Now the franchise and general manager John Schneider added one more sneaky move. This one involving a former New Orleans Saints defensive back.

The NFC West franchise is adding veteran cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, with ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reporting the move on Saturday night. He comes in to play for head coach and renowned defensive guru Mike Macdonald.

Jean-Charles isn't considered a household name in the free agency field. However, he proved to become valuable on the coverage side for the Saints.

The 2021 fifth rounder Jean-Charles only allowed eight total catches his side for 155 yards and just one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. That was also through 82 coverage snaps when the Saints threw him onto the field. He also broke up two passes and grabbed one interception throughout his career.

Ex-Saints DB is latest aggressive Seahawks move in NFL free agency

Seattle under the Schneider/Macdonald regime has delivered an aggressive free agency period. Even before the late Jean-Charles addition.

Geno Smith started the movement, as the Seahawks traded their starting quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 7. But roster changes didn't stop with Smith — as All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf became the next to earn a trade deal. Fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyler Lockett exited out of the Pacific Northwest too.

But this wasn't a roster implosion as some fans viewed. Seattle clearly freed up room to pull off this monster move: Signing Sam Darnold to a massive $100.5 million deal to launch free agency week. The same Darnold fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance with the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle handed Darnold a new target too in the form of a past rival. Cooper Kupp is on board, signing a three-year, $45 million deal on Friday.

Then came one more major addition, this time on defense. Longtime Dallas Cowboys edge rusher and four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million deal.

Jean-Charles becomes a sneaky addition to an already loaded free agency class for Seattle.