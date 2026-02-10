To win the Super Bowl, there had to be sacrifices made, and Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell said something about it following his team's win against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to Russell, he and Seattle teammate and wide receiver Jake Bobo went under the knife before the Super Bowl to address their hand injuries.

“FB Brady Russell also had hand surgery the same day, performed by the same surgeon. They went back-to-back — literally wheeled by each other on gurneys as one was leaving the OR and the other was going in. Their significant others hung out in the waiting room,” Brady Henderson of ESPN shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It surely took some guts from Russell and Boboto see action despite being less than two weeks removed from undergoing surgeries.

Article Continues Below

Against the Patriots, Russell recorded two tackles, while Bobo had a tackle, as the Seahawks came away with a dominant 29-13 victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

It was certainly all worth it for the two players, with Seattle crushing the Patriots on the big stage to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title since the 2013 NFL campaign.

And for what it's worth, Russell did not seem to have any problem helping Patrick O'Connell douse head coach Mike Macdonald with yellow Gatorade after Seattle's Super Bowl win.

Russel suffered his hand injury during the Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field in Seattle, as he worked the fullback role amid the absence of Robbie Ouzts because of a neck issue. Bobo sustained his hand injury in the same game before having surgery the day following the win over Matthew Stafford and the Rams.