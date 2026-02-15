The Seattle Seahawks had such an impressive season that some of the coaching staff have found themselves getting other jobs elsewhere. Klint Kubiak was a product of that, as he's now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He's looking to fill out staff there, and it's no surprise that he's trying poach people from his old stomping grounds.

Andrew Janocko is in the middle of it all, as he's a candidate for the offensive coordinator job for the Raiders and also the Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko is interviewing today in Las Vegas for the Raiders offensive coordinator job, and also is a candidate for that same job title in Seattle as the successor to Klint Kubiak, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Janocko has a big decision to make here, and it will be interesting to see what job he would want the most. At the same time, neither team is going to hand him the job; he'll have to be a real candidate and show them that he can lead an offense. The good thing for Janocko is that he has people on both teams who can vouch for him, and there's a reason he got the interviews.

The Raiders have doing their due diligence on candidates for their offensive coordinator job. They were interested in New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, but he decided that he wanted to stay where he was and continue to work with Drake Maye.

Kubiak is an offensive mastermind, and he was a big reason for the Seahawks' success this season. There's no surprise that teams were interested in hiring them as their head coach, and the Raiders were willing to wait until the end of the playoffs to hire him.