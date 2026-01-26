The Seattle Seahawks are heading to Super Bowl LX after a nail-biting 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but the win didn't come without its fair share of drama. While the headlines will focus on Sam Darnold’s three-touchdown performance, social media is currently on fire over a controversial fourth-quarter catch by veteran receiver Cooper Kupp.

With roughly three minutes remaining and the Seahawks clinging to a four-point lead, Darnold found the former Super Bowl MVP on a crucial 3rd-and-short.

Did Cooper Kupp get the 1st down? 🤔 The refs gave the 1st down to the Seahawks and the Rams decided not to challenge 👀 Agree or disagree with the spot? 🤔pic.twitter.com/PTHoMHzcD3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

Kupp hauled in the ball, but as he hit the turf, the pigskin appeared to jar loose. The officials ruled it a catch and a first down, and surprisingly, Rams head coach Sean McVay opted not to challenge the spot after burning his final timeout.

The decision, or lack thereof, sent fans into a frenzy. Critics argue that the ball was moving before Kupp was fully down, which would have resulted in a game-changing fumble or an incomplete pass.

“The only way the rams lost was because the refs even the calls that went in rams favor,” one frustrated fan posted on X. Another voiced the common tech-frustration: “All these camera angles, technology in the balls and still can’t make the right call lol.”

Completely screwed! The Refs fumbled the punt and turned it over on downs instead of taking the 3 pic.twitter.com/RdS4z0Cwcr — Kristen Storey (@Krisand74) January 26, 2026

The debate essentially turned into a physics and rulebook seminar online. One user broke down the sequence, saying, “Catch, not short, but it WAS a fumble. Lost control concurrently as he landed on his back (the same point at which he was down).”

Of course, the “12s” were quick to defend their new weapon. “The ball is in his hands when the video begins, he caught it earlier (good try with your visual manipulation),” one Seahawks supporter replied. “Furthermore, the ground cannot cause a fumble. You should learn the basic rules of the game first.”

Nah the rest of this game doesn't matter. Cooper Kupp didn't complete the catch. The drive should be over. The entire NFL is a sham. This is embarassing. pic.twitter.com/PsU0YJl0Ve — Thechek182 (@thechek182) January 26, 2026

Wrong. Cooper Kupp's shoulder is CLEARLY DOWN. The football is not at or near the marker. pic.twitter.com/kBIiJbwsUP — Butterfly (@BeingButterfly_) January 26, 2026

Regardless of the noise, the stat sheet remains final. Kupp finished the night with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown against his former team. More importantly, that controversial first down allowed Seattle to milk the clock and punch their ticket to Santa Clara to face the New England Patriots.