The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX after a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. The win sets up a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots.

In the biggest game of his career, quarterback Sam Darnold, playing through an oblique injury, rose to the occasion. Signed by Seattle in March after Geno Smith's departure, Darnold completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and a career-high three touchdowns under pressure with no turnovers, becoming the first QB in the Next Gen Stats era to throw three pressured TDs in a playoff game. The 28-year-old led the Seahawks to a 14-3 record and the NFC’s top seed, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod despite leading the NFL in turnovers during the regular season.

Seattle struck first, forcing a Rams three-and-out before driving 81 yards on seven plays to open the scoring. Kenneth Walker III finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run after a 51-yard reception from Rashid Shaheed and a 16-yard completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Los Angeles responded with a pair of field goals by Harrison Mevis before taking a 13-10 lead on a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams. Darnold reclaimed the lead with a 14-yard touchdown to Smith-Njigba just before halftime, ending a six-play, 74-yard drive.

The Seahawks took charge in the second half. A muffed punt by Rams returner Xavier Smith in the third quarter allowed Seattle to recover and immediately capitalize with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Jake Bobo, stretching the lead to 24-13. Darnold later found former-Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for his third touchdown of the night, pushing Seattle ahead 31-20. The Rams responded with Stafford connecting to Puka Nacua on a 34-yard touchdown pass, but a final defensive stop on fourth-and-4 at the six-yard line hardened the Seahawks' hold on the win.

Defensively, Seattle showcased why it ranked first in scoring defense during the regular season. Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon made a crucial fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone to halt a potential go-ahead score. Riq Woolen's late-game taunting penalty momentarily gave Los Angeles a chance, but the Seahawks defense held firm when it mattered most.

Up next, Seattle will face New England in Super Bowl LX on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET, vying for their second title in franchise history.