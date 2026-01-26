Cooper Kupp joined LeBron James in an exclusive class following his appearance in the Seattle Seahawks' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Kupp is going through the ninth season of his NFL career, his first with the Seahawks. While he hasn't returned to the heights he enjoyed in 2021, he continues to have moments where he shines as a strong receiver.

The veteran receiver also faced his former team, the Rams, where he led them to the Super Bowl win in the 2021-22 campaign. He left the team this past offseason, joining Seattle with a three-year contract.

His appearance made unique history that involved the NBA superstar James. He became the fifth player in U.S. sports history to face their former squad in the Final Four of the postseason, via NFL+.

“Cooper Kupp is just the 5️⃣th NBA Finals/World Series/Super Bowl MVP all-time to face the team they won the MVP with in the “Final Four” of the playoffs 👀 This is the first such occurrence since LeBron James faced the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers,” the post read.

How Cooper Kupp, Seahawks played against Rams

Cooper Kupp enjoyed a strong performance on top of the historic feat as he helped the Seahawks send his former team home with the 31-27 win over the Rams.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as the offenses went off. However, Los Angeles made more mistakes as Seattle took advantage and controlled the lead to secure its berth to Super Bowl 60.

Sam Darnold came through with another strong performance, continuing to excel in his first year with the Seahawks. He completed 25 passes out of 36 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III had an excellent display in the rushing attack, making 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 49 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominated in the receiving offense with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Kupp came next with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Rashid Shaheed caught a 51-yard pass.

The Seahawks will look forward to their championship hopes in Super Bowl 60. They go to San Francisco as they face the New England Patriots on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.