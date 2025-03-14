The Seattle Seahawks are signing wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million contract. After being let go by the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp moves on to play for an NFC West rival.

Shortly after the news broke, the 31-year-old wideout shared his immediate response to signing with the Seahawks. After playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles during his college days, Kupp appears to be excited about returning to the state of Washington. He shared an excited post about the signing, along with an image of himself in a Seahawks uniform.

“Washington back across my chest,” Kupp said. “Let's go!!!!!”

The Rams released Cooper Kupp earlier in the offseason after failing to find a trade partner. They signed wide receiver Davante Adams as Kupp's replacement to a two-year, $44 million deal. Although both receivers are ultra talented, L.A. went with Adams, as Kupp has missed 18 games in the previous three seasons due to injuries.

As for Seattle, they find a new wideout to play alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp replaces DK Metcalf, who the Seahawks traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise also released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett from the roster as well.

Despite missing five games last season, Kupp still recorded solid numbers for the Rams. He ended the 2024 campaign with 67 receptions, 710 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver joins a Seahawks team that's seemingly rebranding, as the front office also traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed Sam Darnold as the replacement.

This marks the first time in Kupp's career where he'll be playing for a team that's not the Rams. He emerged as a true superstar in the 2021 season after Los Angeles acquired Matthew Stafford as quarterback. That season, Kupp hit the triple crown, leading all wide receivers in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16).