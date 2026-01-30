The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a heated fourth down debate with Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach believed Seattle's big late fourth down stop was a “fortuitous bust.” DeMarcus Lawrence shot down the assumption, though.

The star edge rusher and prized free agent pickup blasted McVay's take Thursday with reporters.

“Fortuitous…what did he say? Fortuitous bust?” Lawrence asked. “Yeah, man, I’ll take it. I’ll take it all day. It was definitely understanding the type of scheme that he runs.”

Another words — “D-Law” and Seattle read McVay like an article sprouting on their Google feed. Lawrence hid himself on the line before dropping into coverage, confusing Matthew Stafford and creating the game-changing stop. That huge fourth down stop inside the red zone ultimately sealed Seattle's fourth NFC crown.

DeMarcus Lawrence Super Bowl vision with Seahawks resurfaces

Lawrence caused a big stir during the offseason for leaving the Dallas Cowboys for Seattle.

But he caught eyes and ears with this jab toward his former team.

“Dallas is my home, made my home there, my family lives there,” Lawrence told Hawk Blogger in March. “I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here.”

Well, Lawrence is heading to the big game while his former team watches on Feb. 8.

#Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence after signing in Seattle in March: “Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there.” Lawrence is now going to the Super Bowl.pic.twitter.com/v6j9MoGsHD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2026

Lawrence's words even drew a fierce reaction from Micah Parsons. The now former Cowboys edge rusher referred to Lawrence's words as “clown s—” and added how Lawrence was bitter about “envy and rejection” from Dallas. Lawrence fired right back accusing Parsons of spending too much time tweeting instead of winning.

Seattle witnessed Lawrence earn his fifth career Pro Bowl nod — all after returning two fumbles for touchdowns. Now he and the Seahawks will wear all navy for the big game at Levi's Stadium. This time Seattle aims to erase the memories of the last Seahawks-Patriots outcome from Super Bowl XLIX.